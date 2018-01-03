BBC Sport - Osi Umenyiora says he has no sympathy for coaches who get fired
No sympathy for coaches who get fired - Osi
- From the section American football
Two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora says he has no sympathy for NFL coaches like Jack Del Rio, who was fired on 'Black Monday'.
WATCH MORE:Kamara's superb 106-yard touchdown - NFL plays of the week
NFL This Week is available now on BBC iPlayer.
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired