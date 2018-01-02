BBC Sport - Last minute drama sends Buffalo Bills dressing room wild
Last minute drama sends Bills dressing room wild
- From the section American football
Buffalo Bills' dressing room goes wild as a last-minute defeat for the Baltimore Ravens sends them to the play-offs for the first time since 1999.
