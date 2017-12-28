BBC Sport - NFL: Cam Newton's son steals show at Carolina Panthers news conference
Newton's son steals show at news conference
- From the section American football
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is upstaged by his two-year-old son Chosen at his post-match news conference following his side's 22-19 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Watch: NFL This Week on the BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired