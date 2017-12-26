BBC Sport - The NFL Show: What did Jason Bell & Osi Umenyiora get for Christmas

What did Jason Bell & Osi Umenyiora get for Christmas?

NFL Show presenter Mark Chapman surprises guests Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora with Christmas presents, but what do you give two former NFL stars?

Watch the NFL Show on iPlayer

Watch highlights of the best of week 16's action on NFL This Week on BBC Two on Wednesday 11:55 GMT

