BBC Sport - NFL plays of the week: DeAndre Hopkins' amazing catch leads Week 16 contenders
'That's the touchdown catch of the year' - NFL plays of the week
- From the section American football
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins nails an "unbelievable" play to complete "the touchdown catch of the year" plus four more standout moments from week 16 in the NFL.
Available to UK users only.
