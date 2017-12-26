BBC Sport - NFL plays of the week: DeAndre Hopkins' amazing catch leads Week 16 contenders

'That's the touchdown catch of the year' - NFL plays of the week

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins nails an "unbelievable" play to complete "the touchdown catch of the year" plus four more standout moments from week 16 in the NFL.

WATCH MORE: NFL plays of the week - week 15

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'That's the touchdown catch of the year' - NFL plays of the week

Video

It's a great feeling - Kane on record-breaking hat-trick

Video

Pochettino 'very proud' of Kane

Video

Result not easy to digest - Pellegrino

Video

What did Jason Bell & Osi Umenyiora get for Christmas?

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Australia land early blows in Boxing Day Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

What's it like playing in the NBA on Christmas Day?

Video

Highlights: Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Mourinho criticises players' 'childish' decisions

Video

Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-1 Rangers

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club
Climbing Tuition

Indoor Climbing Courses

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired