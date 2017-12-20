BBC Sport - NFL: Osi Umenyiora praises on LA Rams’ Aaron Donald
'Cuter than a fat baby!' - Osi praises LA Rams’ Donald
- From the section American football
BBC NFL pundit Osi Umenyiora analyses Aaron Donald's "incredible" defensive performance for the Los Angeles Rams' 42-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Watch NFL This Week on the BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
Best of NFL video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired