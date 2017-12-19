BBC Sport - NFL: Devonta Freeman's outrageous sidestep keeps Atlanta Falcons in play-off race
Freeman's outrageous sidestep keeps Atlanta in play-off race
- From the section American football
Devonta Freeman's outrageous sidestep for a 32-yard touchdown keeps the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL play-off race after a 24-21 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
WATCH MORE: When you get the highest NFL fantasy score of the year
Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday 19 December, 23:15 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.
Best of NFL video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired