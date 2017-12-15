Denver's much-maligned back-up quarterback Brock Osweiler enters the game late in the first quarter, throws two touchdown passes and runs for another, leading the Broncos to a 25-13 win at the Indianapolis Colts.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: Can the Eagles win without Wentz?

The NFL Show is available now on BBC iPlayer and The NFL Show is on Saturday 16 December at 23:45 GMT on BBC One.