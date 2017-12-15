BBC Sport - NFL: Denver's Brock Osweiler has big game against Indianapolis
'Good for you, Brock Osweiler!'
- From the section American football
Denver's much-maligned back-up quarterback Brock Osweiler enters the game late in the first quarter, throws two touchdown passes and runs for another, leading the Broncos to a 25-13 win at the Indianapolis Colts.
