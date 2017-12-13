BBC Sport - NFL: Can the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl without Carson Wentz?
Can the Eagles win without Wentz?
- From the section American football
BBC Sport's Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell discuss whether the Philadelphia Eagles can continue their stellar season without quarterback and MVP candidate, Carson Wentz, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's win over the LA Rams.
NFL This Week is available now on BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only
