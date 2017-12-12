BBC Sport - Two spectacular plays lead Miami Dolphins to upset New England Patriots
Two spectacular plays lead Dolphins to stun Patriots
- From the section American football
Two spectacular plays lead the Miami Dolphins to upset divisional rivals the New England Patriots and keep their NFL playoff hopes alive.
WATCH MORE: Overtime drama in NFL plays of the week
Available to UK users only.
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired