Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will miss the rest of the season with ACL injury

Media playback is not supported on this device Wentz's 'amazing' escape caps stunning performance

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is out for the season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 24-year-old had been viewed as a serious contender to be crowned the NFL's most valuable player for 2017.

Wentz has thrown a team record 33 touchdown passes this season, including one after his injury against the Rams.

He was injured during the third quarter of the Eagles' 43-35 win on Sunday that clinched the NFC East divisional title.

Wentz continued for another four plays after getting hurt, finding Alshon Jeffery for a two-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal before leaving the field.

Following the game Wentz tweeted: "NFC East Champs! So proud of the resiliency of this team. Such a special group of men.

"And I greatly appreciate all the prayers! I know my God is a powerful one with a perfect plan. Time to just lean in to him and trust whatever the circumstances."