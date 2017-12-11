BBC Sport - The NFL Show team look around the Atlanta Falcons' $1.6bn stadium
Take a tour of Atlanta's $1.6bn stadium
- From the section American football
The NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora, Jason Bell and Mark Chapman take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons' $1.6 billion stadium before their game with the New Orleans Saints.
WATCH MORE: Bizarre scenes as Bills beat Colts in blizzard
Available to UK users only
Best of NFL video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired