BBC Sport - NFL: Buffalo Bills beat Indianapolis Colts in blizzard
Bizarre scenes as Bills beat Colts in blizzard
- From the section American football
Watch the best bits from a bizarre game in the NFL, as the Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime 13-7 with most of the game played in a blizzard.
WATCH MORE: The NFL Show - Atlanta Special
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired