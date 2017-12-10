Buffalo Bills v Indianapolis Colts: NFL match goes ahead during blizzard

Buffalo Bills

If you thought the snow was bad in the UK on Sunday, spare a thought for the players and fans of NFL teams the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts.

Their match - at New Era Field in New York - took place in a blizzard, which caused players to skid and slide throughout.

On the eve of the match, the Bills had asked fans to come to the stadium to help shovel snow, but the weather worsened during Sunday's game.

The Bills supporters who did brave the conditions went home happy - their team won 13-7 in overtime.

Snow at Orchard Park in New York
The scoreboards at New Era Field were barely visible through the snow
Players in the snow
Several Bills players made snow angels after the match
Buffalo Bills v Indianapolis Colts
Temperatures dropped to -2C during the match
Buffalo Bills v Indianapolis Colts
Officials attempted to clear the snow during breaks in the match
Fans

And there was a creative fan in the stands, too...

A snowman made by a fan in the stands

