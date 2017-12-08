BBC Sport - NFL: Brilliant interception keeps Atlanta Falcons' season alive
Brilliant interception keeps Falcons' season alive
- From the section American football
Atlanta's Deion Jones makes a spectacular game-winning interception in his own end zone as the Falcons hold on to beat the New Orleans Saints 20-17 to keep their play-off hopes alive.
