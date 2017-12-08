Atlanta's Deion Jones makes a spectacular game-winning interception in his own end zone as the Falcons hold on to beat the New Orleans Saints 20-17 to keep their play-off hopes alive.

WATCH MORE: 'No, No, Oh Yes!' Watch Cohen's incredible punt return

Available to UK users only.

Watch The NFL Show, Saturday 9 December at 23:55 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website and app.