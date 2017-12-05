BBC Sport - NFL: Abysmal Cincinnati defending allows Pittsburgh easy touchdown
'What kind of tackle is that?'
Abysmal defending from the Cincinnati Bengals allows Le'Veon Bell in for an easy touchdown during the Pittsburgh Steelers' a 23-20 victory on Monday night.
