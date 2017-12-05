New York Giants sack head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese

Media playback is not supported on this device Eli Manning gives emotional response to being dropped by New York Giants

The fall-out from the decision to drop quarterback Eli Manning has led to the New York Giants sacking head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.

The Giants lost 24-17 to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, the first game Manning, 36, had not begun after 210 starts in a row.

Defeat left the Giants with a 2-10 record this season, the joint second worst in the league.

"We've had an embarrassing season," said Giants co-owner John Mara.

"I know our fans are suffering, but I'm suffering more, I'll guarantee you that right now.

"We've gotten to the point where we felt we had to make wholesale changes and that's what we've done."

McAdoo was in his second season as head coach, having led the Giants to a 11-5 season last year, losing to the Green Bay Packers in the wildcard game, their first post-season match in five years.

The 40-year-old is the first Giants coach to be sacked during a season since Bill Arnsparger in 1976 and their current win-loss record is the worse after 12 games since that season.

Reese was in his 11th season as general manager, having won two Super Bowls, with Manning as quarterback.