BBC Sport - NFL: Tarik Cohen's mazy punt return leads our plays of the week
'No, No, Oh Yes!' Watch Cohen's incredible punt return
- From the section American football
Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen's mazy punt return leads our selection of the NFL's best plays of the week, alongside speedster Tyreek Hill and more magic from Carson Wentz.
Available to UK users only.
Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday 5 December at 23:15 GMT on BBC Two and on the BBC Sport website and app.
