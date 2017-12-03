BBC Sport - Philadelphia Eagles: Five best things about the NFL's top team
Five reasons why Eagles 'play like their heads are on fire'
- From the section American football
The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high at 10-1 with the NFL's best record this season, here are five reasons why they are the outstanding team American football right now.
Available to UK users only.
Watch The NFL Show, available now on BBC iPlayer, and NFL This Week on Tuesday 5 December at 23:15 GMT on BBC Two.
Best of NFL video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired