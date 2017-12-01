BBC Sport - Ryan Switzer gets Cowboys back to winning ways with 83-yard stunner
Switzer gets Cowboys back to winning ways with 83-yard stunner
Ryan Switzer scores a stunning 83-yard punt return to help the Dallas Cowboys break a three-game losing streak with a 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins.
