Advent calendar: Super Bowl history
- From the section American football
On day five of BBC Sport's advent calendar the New England Patriots complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28, having trailed 28-3.
MORE: Patriots recover from record deficit to beat Falcons
Advent Calendar - Best moments of 2017
