BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: Patriots make Super Bowl history

Advent calendar: Super Bowl history

On day five of BBC Sport's advent calendar the New England Patriots complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28, having trailed 28-3.

MORE: Patriots recover from record deficit to beat Falcons

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired