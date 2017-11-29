BBC Sport - Eli Manning: New York Giants quarterback gives emotional response after being dropped
Eli Manning dropped by Giants after 210 starts
- From the section American football
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning gives an emotional response to the news that he will be dropped for their next match, breaking a 210-game starting streak stretching back to 2004.
