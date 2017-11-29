Eli Manning: New York Giants quarterback's streak of 210 straight starts to end

Manning has passed for 2,411 yards including 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning says it was "hard to handle" the decision to drop him on Sunday and end his run of 210 regular-season starts.

The 36-year-old has started every game since his rookie season in 2004, but Giants coach Ben McAdoo will play Geno Smith against the Oakland Raiders.

Manning's streak is the second-longest by a quarterback in NFL history.

"My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them," said the two-time Super Bowl champion.

McAdoo says the Giants will also look to give rookie quarter-back Davis Webb an opportunity before the end of the season.

"Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis are given an opportunity to play but starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won't finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak," added Manning.

"Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can."

Manning was named most valuable player in the Giants' Super Bowl wins in 2007 and 2011.

He has started every game for the New Jersey-based club since 21 November 2004, when he took over from Kurt Warner for the 10th game of his rookie campaign.

His streak is bettered only by Brett Favre, who started in 297 straight contests for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings between 1992 and 2010.

But the Giants have struggled this season, with just two wins to nine losses, and have 19 players out injured, including star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"This is not the way it should be, but unfortunately, it's where we are," McAdoo said.

"Our number one priority every week is to go win a game, but we owe it to the organisation to get an evaluation of everybody on the roster, and that includes at the quarterback position.

"I have the utmost respect for Eli and everything he has done for this organisation throughout his career. He is the consummate professional. He doesn't like the position we are in, and neither do any of us."