Baltimore Ravens' Buck Allen gets a bit of help from his team-mates to score a rugby maul-style touchdown during their 23-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Monday.

WATCH MORE: Jones & Sanu team up for stunning touchdown

Available to UK users only.

Watch all the best week 12 action on NFL This Week, Tuesday 28 November at 23:15 GMT on BBC Two and on the BBC Sport website and app.