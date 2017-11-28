BBC Sport - NFL: Baltimore Ravens score rugby maul-style touchdown
Baltimore score rugby-style touchdown
American football
Baltimore Ravens' Buck Allen gets a bit of help from his team-mates to score a rugby maul-style touchdown during their 23-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Monday.
