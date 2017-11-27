BBC Sport - NFL: Atlanta receivers Julio Jones & Mohamed Sanu team up for touchdown
Jones & Sanu team up for stunning touchdown
- From the section American football
Julio Jones has a huge game for the Atlanta Falcons against Tampa Bay with 253 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including one thrown by his fellow wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, in NFL plays of the week.
Available to UK users only.
Watch all the best week 12 action on NFL This Week, Tuesday 28 November at 23:15 GMT on BBC Two and on the BBC Sport website and app.
