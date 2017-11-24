BBC Sport - NFL: Stunning catches & creative celebrations on Thanksgiving
NFL serves up some great plays for Thanksgiving
- From the section American football
Watch stunning catches and creative celebrations from three NFL games on Thanksgiving, with wins for Minnesota, Washington and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Watch The NFL Show on Saturday 25 November at 23:45 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH MORE: The best NFL celebrations from the 2017 season so far
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired