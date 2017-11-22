BBC Sport - Nathan Peterman: Osi & Jason look at one of the very worst NFL debuts

'What the coach did was ridiculous' - Osi & Jason on the worst NFL debut

Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell look at "one of the worst" NFL debuts of all time, as Nathan Peterman controversially replaced Tyrod Taylor as the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

Watch The NFL Show on Saturday 25 November at 23:45 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: 'Incredible' Lewis catch leads NFL plays of the week

Top videos

Video

'What the coach did was ridiculous' - Osi & Jason on the worst NFL debut

Video

Vaughan's guide to surviving the Ashes

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Parker offers £20,000 and 'gifts' to secure Joshua bout

  • From the section Boxing
Audio

The Ashes: Let Battle Commence

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

The Essex football club seeing double

Video

Moeen's England take on Birmingham street cricketers

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Wigan winger Ryan Colclough on a unique hat-trick

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Week 11

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Quick fire questions with England's Amy Cokayne

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

Lyon's sledging could 'bite him on the backside'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Novotna's Wimbledon tears in 1993 turn to joy in 1998

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How did he manage that?! Chelsea loanee scores 35-yard own goal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Korfball being played

Try Korfball!
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired