BBC Sport - Nathan Peterman: Osi & Jason look at one of the very worst NFL debuts
'What the coach did was ridiculous' - Osi & Jason on the worst NFL debut
- From the section American football
Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell look at "one of the worst" NFL debuts of all time, as Nathan Peterman controversially replaced Tyrod Taylor as the Buffalo Bills quarterback.
Watch The NFL Show on Saturday 25 November at 23:45 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.
