BBC Sport - NFL: Russell Wilson's best escapes against the Atlanta Falcons
How hard is it to tackle Russell Wilson?
- From the section American football
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is at his elusive best, escaping numerous tackles and running for 86 yards, during the Seahawks' 31-34 home defeat to the Atlanta Falcons.
Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday 21 November, 22:30 GMT on the BBC Red Button and at 23:15 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.
