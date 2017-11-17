BBC Sport - NFL: Ludicrous 'helmet catch' completes Antonio Brown touchdown hat-trick
Ludicrous 'helmet catch' completes hat-trick
- From the section American football
Antonio Brown makes a ludicrous 'helmet catch' to complete a hat-trick of touchdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers team beat the Tennessee Titans 40-19.
WATCH MORE:Catch of the year contender in NFL plays of the week
Watch The NFL Show on Saturday 18 November at 23:50 GMT on BBC Two.
Best of NFL video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired