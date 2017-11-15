BBC Sport - NFL: Osi Umenyiora welcomes Adrian Clayborn to his 'Six Sack Club'
Osi welcomes Clayborn to 'Six Sack Club'
- From the section American football
NFL This Week's Osi Umenyiora welcomes Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn to the 'Six Sack Club' after his brilliant performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Available to UK users only.
Watch NFL This Week, available now on BBC iPlayer, and The NFL Show, Saturday 18 November at 23:50 GMT on BBC One.
