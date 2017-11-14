BBC Sport - NFL: Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton 'pounds' Miami Dolphins
Newton 'pounds' Miami in spectacular display
- From the section American football
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton "pounds" the Miami Dolphins in a spectacular performance, throwing four touchdown passes and running for 95 yards in his side's 45-21 win.
