BBC Sport - Marquise Goodwin: San Francisco 49ers star scores touchdown hours after losing son
Goodwin scores touchdown hours after losing son
- From the section American football
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scores an 83-yard touchdown just hours after he and his wife lost their unborn son, helping his side to their first win of the 2017 NFL season.
