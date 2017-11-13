BBC Sport - Maurice Harris' catch of the year contender in NFL plays of the week
Catch of the year contender in NFL plays of the week
- From the section American football
Washington wide receiver Maurice Harris' contender for catch of the year leads our NFL plays of the week, which also features a 103-yard kick return by Dion Lewis of the New England Patriots.
WATCH MORE: Seattle's Russell Wilson & Doug Baldwin combine for an "unbelievable" 54-yard reception
Watch NFL This Week on Tuesday 14 November at 23:15 GMT on BBC Two.
