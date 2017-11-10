BBC Sport - NFL: Seattle's Russell Wilson & Doug Baldwin combine for 'unbelievable' catch
'Oh my goodness, he caught it!'
- From the section American football
Seattle's Russell Wilson & Doug Baldwin combine for an "unbelievable" 54-yard reception during the Seahawks' 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.
Available to UK users only.
Watch The NFL Show, Saturday 11 November, 23:30 GMT on BBC One.
