BBC Sport - NFL: Osi & Jason clash over Jacksonville's Super Bowl chances
Could Jacksonville really win the Super Bowl?
- From the section American football
Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora argue over whether the Jacksonville Jaguars can emulate the 2015 Denver Broncos and win the Super Bowl, powered by the strength of their impressive defence.
Watch NFL This Week, available now on BBC iPlayer, and The NFL Show on Saturday 11 November at 23:30 GMT on BBC One.
