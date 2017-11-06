BBC Sport - NFL: Jay Ajayi's first Philadelphia Eagles touchdown leads plays of the week
Ajayi flies as an Eagle & more great NFL plays
- From the section American football
Jay Ajayi's first touchdown as a Philadelphia Eagle, after he was traded from the Miami Dolphins last week, leads our list of top plays from Sunday's week nine NFL games.
Available to UK users only.
Watch all the best Week 9 action on NFL This Week on Tuesday 7 November 23:15 GMT on BBC Two.
