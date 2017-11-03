BBC Sport - New York Jets defeat Buffalo Bills with defensive masterclass

The New York Jets defeat divisional rivals the Buffalo Bills with a defensive masterclass, sacking quarterback Tyrod Taylor seven times in the 34-21 victory.

