BBC Sport - New York Jets defeat Buffalo Bills with defensive masterclass
Jets defeat Bills with defensive masterclass
- From the section American football
The New York Jets defeat divisional rivals the Buffalo Bills with a defensive masterclass, sacking quarterback Tyrod Taylor seven times in the 34-21 victory.
WATCH MORE: Gigantic Watson throw leads Plays of the Week
Watch The NFL Show on BBC One Saturday at 23.50 GMT.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired