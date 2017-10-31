BBC Sport - 'Jay Ajayi trade makes no sense for both teams!' - Osi Umenyiora
'Ajayi trade makes no sense for both teams!'
- From the section American football
Two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora is unsure why Miami Dolphins have traded star running back Jay Ajayi to Philadelphia Eagles, but Jason Bell thinks it's a great move for the Eagles.
Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday night at 00:15 GMT on BBC Two, and The NFL Show on Saturday at 23:50 GMT on BBC One.
