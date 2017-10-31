BBC Sport - NFL: Travis Kelce stars as Kansas City Chiefs dominate Denver Broncos
Kelce dances as Chiefs dominate Broncos
- From the section American football
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce stars with 133 receiving yards, a touchdown catch and some impressive dance moves as the Chiefs return to winning ways with a 29-19 win over the Denver Broncos.
Available to UK users only.
Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday night at 00:15 GMT on BBC Two, and The NFL Show on Saturday at 23:50 GMT on BBC One.
