BBC Sport - NFL: CJ Mosley's brilliant interception helps Ravens shut out Dolphins

CJ Mosley intercepts brilliantly for touchdown

Baltimore Ravens' CJ Mosley scores a brilliant interception touchdown as their defence shut out the Miami Dolphins in a 40-0 win.

Watch The NFL Show, Saturday 28 October, 23:55 BST on BBC One, and catch live coverage of Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns from Twickenham live on Sunday 29 October, 13:00 GMT on BBC Two.

Available to UK users only.

