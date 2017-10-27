BBC Sport - NFL: Cat interrupts Baltimore’s win over Miami
'There’s a cat on the field, Jim’
- From the section American football
The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins' NFL match is interrupted by a cat on the field, much to the amusement of commentators Jim Nance and Tony Romo.
Watch The NFL Show, Saturday 28 October, 23:55 BST on BBC One, and catch live coverage of Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns from Twickenham live on Sunday 29 October, 13:00 GMT on BBC Two.
Available to UK users only.
