The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins' NFL match is interrupted by a cat on the field, much to the amusement of commentators Jim Nance and Tony Romo.

Watch The NFL Show, Saturday 28 October, 23:55 BST on BBC One, and catch live coverage of Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns from Twickenham live on Sunday 29 October, 13:00 GMT on BBC Two.

