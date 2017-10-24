Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz makes his claim to be MVP of the NFL after throwing four touchdown passes against the Washington Redskins in their 34-24 win, including an "amazing" escape from several Redskins players.

WATCH MORE: One-handed catches galore in NFL plays of the week

Watch NFL This Week on Wednesday 25 October at 00:15 BST on BBC Two, and watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns live on Sunday 29 October from 13:00 GMT on BBC Two.