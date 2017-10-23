BBC Sport - Jason Witten's one-handed catch is one of many in NFL plays of the week
One-handed catches galore in NFL plays of the week
- From the section American football
It's one-handed catches galore in the NFL plays of the week which also features a stunning run from Ezekiel Elliott and a flea-flicker from the Seattle Seahawks.
WATCH MORE: LA Rams hammer Arizona Cardinals 33-0
Watch NFL This Week on Wednesday, 25 October at 00:15 BST on BBC Two, and watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns live on Sunday, 29 October from 13:00 GMT on BBC Two.
Available to UK users only.
