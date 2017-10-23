Cardinals quarterback lost a bet so had to wear this for the pre-game warm-up...
- From the section American football
We are starting to think Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton just loves to dress up...
As forfeit for losing the team's weekly quarterback skills competition, Stanton took to the field in a dashing Supergirl outfit. But it is not the first time he has "lost the bet".
This was Drew a couple of weeks ago in a slinky patriotic one-piece...
And this was Drew back in 2016:
Like we said, we think he just loves dressing up...
Hey, no judgement from us Drew. You go live your life.