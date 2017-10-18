BBC Sport - NFL: Pittsburgh win over Kansas City reminds Osi of 'Little Knockout'
Steelers remind Osi of 'Little Knockout'
- From the section American football
Two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora analyses how the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, comparing them to his childhood nemesis - 'Little Knockout'.
Available to UK users only.
Watch NFL This Week, available now on BBC iPlayer, and stay up late for The NFL Show on Saturday 21 October at 00:00 BST on BBC One.
Best of NFL video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired