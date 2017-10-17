NFL says it will continue to work towards compromise over anthem protests

NFL players - including those on Kaepernick's former team San Francisco 49ers - continued to kneel in protest this weekend

The NFL hailed "productive" talks about player protests during the national anthem, but no concrete steps to address the issue were announced.

Colin Kaepernick first sat down during the US national anthem in August 2016, before opting to kneel instead, in protest against racial injustice.

Other players followed suit, and the movement spread after criticism from US President Donald Trump last month.

The NFL met team owners and player representatives in New York on Tuesday.

In a joint statement with the players' union, the NFLPA, the league said they had agreed that promoting equality was among their "common issues", and pledged to meet again to continue this work together.

"As we said last week, everyone who is part of our NFL community has a tremendous respect for our country, our flag, our anthem and our military," it said.

"In the best American tradition, we are coming together to find common ground and commit to the hard work required for positive change."

Quarterback Kaepernick, 29, has been without a team since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March.

He has filed a grievance against team owners he believes are conspiring not to hire him because of his protests.