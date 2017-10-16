BBC Sport - NFL plays of the week: Antonio Brown ends Kansas City's unbeaten start
Instinctive Brown leads NFL plays of the week
- From the section American football
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown leads our NFL plays of the week, showing incredible composure to score a 51-yard touchdown that ended the Kansas City Chiefs' unbeaten start to the season.
Available to UK users only.
Watch the best action from Week 6 on NFL This Week on Tuesday 17 October at 23:15 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired