Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers suffers broken collarbone

Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers is a two-time NFL MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a broken collarbone in a 23-10 defeat by Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers suffered the injury in the first quarter when he fell on his right-throwing shoulder following a heavy hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

"The loss of Aaron Rodgers definitely hurts," said Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. "He is a great player and a huge part of our success."

