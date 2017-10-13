BBC Sport - Carson Wentz on fire as the Philadelphia Eagles beat Carolina Panthers
Wentz on fire as Eagles beat Panthers
- From the section American football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz continues his excellent second season in the NFL with three touchdown throws in his team's 28-23 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.
WATCH MORE: Eagles' Agholor leads NFL plays of the week
Watch The NFL Show, Saturday 14 October at 23:45 on BBC One, after Match of the Day.
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired