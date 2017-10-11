BBC Sport - Donald Trump NFL protest comments were 'inflammatory and inappropriate' - Robert Kraft

Trump comments were 'inflammatory' - Kraft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft tells BBC Sport that he felt Donald Trump's comments about protesting NFL players were a "little inflammatory and inappropriate" - and that he felt he had to speak out.

